  • Home
  • Education
  • Decision On ICAI CA Exams Likely By April End: Official

Decision On ICAI CA Exams Likely By April End: Official

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is aware of the current COVID-19 situation in India and a decision regarding the conduct of examinations will likely be taken by the end of April, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal has said.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 9:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Application Process Begins For June Session
ICAI Releases Placement Schedule For CA Final Candidates
ICAI May, June Exams: Last Day To Opt For Revised Scheme
ICAI Allows Students To Appear For Revised Scheme Exam In May-June; Details Here
ICAI Asks Branches To Conduct Soft Skills And IT Courses Online Or Offline
ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams
Decision On ICAI CA Exams Likely By April End: Official
ICAI CA exam dates likely by April end
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is aware of the current COVID-19 situation in India and a decision regarding the conduct of examinations will likely be taken by the end of April, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal has said.

“I am receiving lots of inquiries about exam schedules. Let me tell you ICAI and it’s exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decisions by month end probably. Keep studying hard,” Mr Khandelwal tweeted.

ICAI has already started registrations for the June Foundation exams. Students can submit their forms at icai.org on or before May 4. Forms can be submitted up to May 7 on payment of a late fee.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation (June) Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website www.icai.org

Step 2: Login the CA portal using username

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use

The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled for June 24, 26, 28 and 30. Inter exams and Final exams will be held in May. While Inter exams will begin on May 22, Final exams will be held from May 21.

The CA Foundation papers will be held in two shifts, in Hindi and English languages. Candidates of Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, however, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post-qualification course--Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Examination ICAI Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KV Admission 2021: Class 1 Admission List Delayed, Revised Dates Soon
KV Admission 2021: Class 1 Admission List Delayed, Revised Dates Soon
Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed
Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed
World Book Day 2021: Famous Quotes By Literary Geniuses
World Book Day 2021: Famous Quotes By Literary Geniuses
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
CBSE To Introduce More Changes In Board Exam Pattern From Next Year
CBSE To Introduce More Changes In Board Exam Pattern From Next Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................