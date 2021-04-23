Decision On ICAI CA Exams Likely By April End: Official

ICAI CA exam dates likely by April end

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is aware of the current COVID-19 situation in India and a decision regarding the conduct of examinations will likely be taken by the end of April, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal has said.

“I am receiving lots of inquiries about exam schedules. Let me tell you ICAI and it’s exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decisions by month end probably. Keep studying hard,” Mr Khandelwal tweeted.

ICAI has already started registrations for the June Foundation exams. Students can submit their forms at icai.org on or before May 4. Forms can be submitted up to May 7 on payment of a late fee.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation (June) Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website www.icai.org

Step 2: Login the CA portal using username

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use

The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled for June 24, 26, 28 and 30. Inter exams and Final exams will be held in May. While Inter exams will begin on May 22, Final exams will be held from May 21.

The CA Foundation papers will be held in two shifts, in Hindi and English languages. Candidates of Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, however, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post-qualification course--Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).