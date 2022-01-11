Decision On GATE 2022 Exam Soon: IIT Kharagpur Director

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13

GATE 2022: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic third wave, the Graduate Aptitude test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 aspirants are concerned about the post graduate engineering entrance scheduled to be held from February 5. GATE is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The GATE organising institute, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari said that the institute is reviewing the situation and the decision on GATE exam will soon be taken. "We are consulting with our members associated with the GATE exam, and in constant touch with the administration, authorities, the decision on whether to conduct GATE exam or postponed will be taken soon. The candidates are advised to follow the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in only regarding the exam dates, hall ticket," the director said.

Earlier, the GATE admit card was scheduled to be released on January 7, but was deferred. "Date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly," the institute release mentioned. The admit card when released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

As per a study by IIT Madras, the Covid-19 third wave may peak between February 1 and 15. The candidates are quite anxious as GATE will be held between February 5 to 13. "If you delayed exam or not that's totally depends on you #iitkharagpur..But make it clear as soon as possible #Gate2022...and before taking any decision pls go through the news," a candidate tweeted.

Dear #iitkharagpur why are you all creating such a confusion for #Gate2022, if u want to take it then go for it and relaese the admit card and make it loud & clear to everyone and if you are planning to postpone it then release the notification as quick as possible...

People are making videos about #gate2022postponed and I'm looking at website again and again..anxiously...@IITKgp making definition of "shortly" very lengthy ..I just decided I will give a mock test today itself..#Gate2022 I won't wait for your admit card. — rahul babu rao (@rahul_babu_rao) January 8, 2022

GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test for graduates in Engineering and other disciplines.