  • Home
  • Education
  • Decision On GATE 2022 Exam Soon: IIT Kharagpur Director

Decision On GATE 2022 Exam Soon: IIT Kharagpur Director

The GATE organising institute, IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari said that the institute is reviewing the situation and the decision on GATE exam will soon be taken. GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 8:11 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
GATE 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Official Website, Steps To Download
GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur
GATE 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s How To Download
GATE Admit Card Release Date Postponed; New Date Here
GATE 2022 Admit Card Today; Know Official Website, Download Steps
Decision On GATE 2022 Exam Soon: IIT Kharagpur Director
GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

GATE 2022: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic third wave, the Graduate Aptitude test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 aspirants are concerned about the post graduate engineering entrance scheduled to be held from February 5. GATE is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The GATE organising institute, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari said that the institute is reviewing the situation and the decision on GATE exam will soon be taken. "We are consulting with our members associated with the GATE exam, and in constant touch with the administration, authorities, the decision on whether to conduct GATE exam or postponed will be taken soon. The candidates are advised to follow the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in only regarding the exam dates, hall ticket," the director said.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Start Now
Recommended: Advance your career with certificate programs from Google, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and more. Know More

Earlier, the GATE admit card was scheduled to be released on January 7, but was deferred. "Date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly," the institute release mentioned. The admit card when released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

As per a study by IIT Madras, the Covid-19 third wave may peak between February 1 and 15. The candidates are quite anxious as GATE will be held between February 5 to 13. "If you delayed exam or not that's totally depends on you #iitkharagpur..But make it clear as soon as possible #Gate2022...and before taking any decision pls go through the news," a candidate tweeted.

"Dear #iitkharagpur why r u all creating such a confusion for #Gate2022, if u want to take it then go for it and release the admit card and make it loud & clear to everyone and if u r planning to postpone it then release the notification as quick as possible," another candidate responded.

GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test for graduates in Engineering and other disciplines.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur GATE admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Four IITs, Including Delhi And Madras, Get New Directors
Four IITs, Including Delhi And Madras, Get New Directors
IIT Madras Appoints New Director- V.Kamakoti
IIT Madras Appoints New Director- V.Kamakoti
Supreme Court Gives UGC 8 Weeks To Frame Guidelines For Access To Students With Disabilities In Colleges
Supreme Court Gives UGC 8 Weeks To Frame Guidelines For Access To Students With Disabilities In Colleges
IIT Delhi Gets New Director- Rangan Banerjee From IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi Gets New Director- Rangan Banerjee From IIT Bombay
Several Coaching Centres Sealed In Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora For Violating Covid Protocol
Several Coaching Centres Sealed In Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora For Violating Covid Protocol
.......................... Advertisement ..........................