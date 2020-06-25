CBSE is likely to convey its decision about pending board exams today

CBSE is expected to announce its decision on remaining class 12 exams today. It is highly likely that the decision on JEE and NEET exams will also be announced today.

Supreme Court will be hearing a plea submitted by parents seeking a stay on the board exams and prepare results on the basis on internal assessment marks. The top court had sought CBSE's answer and the matter was posted for hearing on June 23.

On June 23, CBSE informed Supreme Court that the discussion on scrapping the remaining board exams was at an advanced stage and the board will come to a decision soon.

"The decision making process is at an advance stage and would finalized by Thursday," the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre and the CBSE said. Supreme Court has adjourned the matter for June 25.

CBSE had scheduled exams for remaining papers in July with CISCE following in its footsteps. CISCE, though, is allowing students to choose between appearing for the remaining papers or skip exams and get evaluated on the basis on internal marks.

Apart from the board exams, students are looking forward to a similar announcement from National Testing Agency (NTA) on JEE Main and NEET UG exams.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technical courses. NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. JEE Main is also an eligibility exam for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for admission to IITs.