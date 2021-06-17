Decision On Assam HSLC, HS Exams Tomorrow

Final decision on Assam HSLC, HS exams 2021 tomorrow (representational)

Assam board exams: The Assam government will decide tomorrow, June 18, whether to conduct Class 10 or HSLC and Class 12 or HS final exams this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The State Cabinet has recommended not to hold these exams, Chief Minister Himanta Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday, adding that the Education Department will take the final call after a meeting with education stakeholders.

“Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept & various other stakeholders. It was recommended by the Cabinet not to allow the exams due to prevailing #COVID19 pandemic,” Mr Sarma tweeted.

Last week, the Chief Minister had said the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct HSLC or Matric and HS exams in Mid-july, if the Covid positivity rate drops below 2 per cent. Assam reported a positivity rate of 2.57 per cent on Tuesday.

If the exams can not be held, school-based evaluation will be considered for promotion of the students, Mr Sarma had said last week.

Recently, Assam students had moved the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of their board exams.

On June 17, the top court issued notice to eight states, including Assam, that are yet to cancel their board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and 18 state boards have so far decided not to conduct Class 12 final exams this year.