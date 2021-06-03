Decision On Assam HSLC, HS Exams Expected Soon

A decision on the Assam Class 10 (Matric) board exam and Class 12 (HS) exam will be taken at the earliest, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 2:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

A decision on the Assam Class 10 (Matric) board exam and Class 12 (HS) exam is expected soon. Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu had earlier said that “We will take decisions regarding HSLC and HS exams very soon. We have taken the opinions of all the stakeholders. The process of taking opinion has been completed.”

Earlier, the education minister has confirmed that the state will hold board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students. Every year, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 exam students appear for six subjects and the Higher Secondary (HS) students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams appear for five subjects. This year, amid the Covid situations, Assam Government is considering ways to hold the Class 12 HS in only three subjects.

"Our higher secondary exams will definitely happen, the date we have to fix. CBSE has cancelled its 10th standard board exams but for our Assam board we cannot cancel this exam, we will hold it," Dr Pegu said earlier.

Earlier on Tuesday, June 1, CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams was welcomed by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers. Several states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat followed suit and cancelled the 12th board exams.

Assam Board CBSE Board Exam 2021
