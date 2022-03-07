  • Home
The decision to charge fees of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges at par with government medical colleges will benefit the “poor and middle class”, Prime Minister’s office today in a statement said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 3:48 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi upholds charging fee for 50% private medical seats same as government seats
New Delhi:

The decision to charge fees of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges at par with government medical colleges will benefit the “poor and middle class”, Prime Minister’s office today in a statement said. The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an office memorandum on February 3, stating that it has been decided that the fees for 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on par with that of the government medical colleges of a particular state or Union Territory. The decision will be effective from the next academic session, NMC had earlier announced.

Lauding the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: A few days back, the government has taken another big decision, which will benefit the poor and middle class children.”

“We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/ deemed university. However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of the total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of having to pay a fee equivalent to that in government medical colleges, based purely on merit, the memo issued on February 3 stated.

