CBSE Class 10 Board Exams cancelled

CBSE Class 10 Board exams stand cancelled for the academic year 2021-22 as per the latest decision taken by the Union government due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Less than a month before the CBSE board exams were scheduled to begin, the government’s announcement saying “the board exams for Class 10 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby cancelled”, has drawn mixed responses from Class 10 students. Many of them complained that they had been preparing for the board exams for a long time.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Read More|| CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates

Class 10 students will now be evaluated on the basis of some “objective criterion” yet to be developed by the CBSE. “In case a candidate is not satisfied with the marks allocated based on this criterion, he or she will be allowed to write the exam as and when the spread of coronavirus is under control”, Ministry of Education said.

Several Class 10 students are disappointed that the government took so long to take a call on the board exams and have now cancelled it leading to a waste of their efforts.

Class 10 students studying in Uttar Pradesh-based Kendriya Vidyalaya are calling the decision as “unfair” as they had been preparing for board exams and not internal assessment.

"We prepared hard for the CBSE Board exams. If we had to be assessed on internal assessment , it would not be fair. We prepared for the board exams, not internal assessment,” Class 10 student, Mayank Kumar, said.

Another student named Saumya Sharma said, “The result must not be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams”.

A few students suggested that the government must adopt the same approach for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. They said that the Class 10 board exams must be postponed and cancelled only if the situation worsens.

“According to me they should take the same steps for class 10 as taken for class 12. They should first extend the dates of exam and then should cancel them if the conditions become worse, said Class 10 student named Utkarsh Gangwar.

Few students are confused about the objective criterion to be adopted by the government to mark Class 10 students.

“The decision taken by the government is very good. But I'm also sad because I've worked hard this whole year to achieve good marks. And I'm also confused about the criteria on which the marks will be awarded”, said Chhaya Mishra.

Some students appreciated the decision considering the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

“We were scared to appear for the board exams during COVID-19 pandemic and so the decision taken by the government to cancel the board exams is correct but all our hard work will be wasted. We are disappointed with this and are concerned about our future studies”, said Class 10 student, Srishti Sharma.

“The Class 10 exams must have been postponed and not cancelled as their marks are considered for the competitive exams as well”, said a Class 12 student, Priyanshu.

A Class 10 student Akhil Minhas said that, “I am not fully satisfied regarding the CBSE board exams decision as all our efforts are going in vain. Now, we do not know where we stand in the board examination. Postponing Class 10 board exams is better than cancelling them”.