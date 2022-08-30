CUET UG 2022

The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) which concluded last Wednesday recorded 60 per cent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. The exam could not be conducted that day at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates, they said Tuesday.

"The exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates," a senior NTA official said. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

From technical glitches to last-minute changes in exam centres and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students many of these issues. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

