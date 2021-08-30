Debate On Returning Students Wearing Masks In Class Moves To Court In US

  • Home
The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms.

Updated: Aug 30, 2021 8:27 am IST

Debate on returning students wearing masks in classroom moves to court in United States
New Delhi:

The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some cases, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders.

Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top. But amid protests and even violence over masks around the United States, the court battle is just beginning.

Mask rules in public schools vary widely. Some states require them; others ban mandates. Many more leave it up to individual districts.

Big school districts that want to require masks are in court and battling governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona. Worried parents are suing over similar legislative bans on mandates in Utah, Iowa and South Carolina.

Lawsuits fighting mask requirements have popped up in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Montana.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

