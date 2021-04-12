IIT Hyderabad, Deakin University Invite Applications For Joint Doctoral Programme

IIT Hyderabad and Deakin University have announced a joint doctoral programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and Deakin University have announced a joint doctoral programme (JDP) for this academic session. A total of 10 seats are open for July 2021 batch. Interested candidates can apply through the website- iith.ac.in. The last date of application submission is April 30, 2021.

The programme will be offered in a wide range of disciplines including Materials and Smart Manufacturing, Affordable Healthcare, Food, Environment, and Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science, Cyber-Physical Systems, Infrastructure and Energy.

The salient features of the joint doctoral programme are:

Candidates with BTech or MTech degrees are eligible to apply for the JDP provided they meet the necessary entry requirements. The selection will be made through a joint interview process. Upon selection into the JDP programme, the candidates will be jointly supervised from day one by supervisors from both IIT Hyderabad and Deakin.

Successful candidates will spend between 3-12 months at Deakin depending upon the research requirements.

IIT Hyderabad will provide the regular PhD fellowship to the students during their stay at IIT Hyderabad and when the students travel to Deakin, they will get a stipend at the rate of $A28,600 per annum for the duration of their stay at Deakin.

In addition to the above, Deakin will provide a full tuition fee waiver for up to four years and a top-up stipend of $A150 per month for three years while they are at IIT Hyderabad.

Each candidate will be assigned a Supervisory Team at Deakin and Doctoral Committee at IIT Hyderabad.

Upon successfully completing a PhD, a candidate will be conferred a PhD by both the institutes with two separate certificates, noting that the doctoral award is conferred under the JDP HDR (Higher Degree by Research) programme between the institutes.