Image credit: ddugu.ac.in DDU Entrance Exam Result 2020 Announced; Here’s Direct Link And How To Check

DDU Result 2020: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has announced entrance exam result. Candidates, who wrote the DDU entrance exam can now visit the DDU official website, ddugu.ac.in to check their results. DDU result 2020 can be viewed using test roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

DDU entrance result has been announced for different undergraduate -- BA, BSc (Maths), BSc(Biology), BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc (Home Science) BA LLB (Honours), BSc(Agriculture), BSc (MLT), BSc (Physiotherapy) BSc(Nursing) -- and postgraduate programmes.

DDU Entrance Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

How To Check DDU Result 2020

Visit the official website, ddugu.ac.in

From the ‘Online Portals’ section, click on ‘Admission’

On the Admit Card Download Link section, click on ‘Entrance Test Result 2020-21’

Enter your test roll number, date of birth and submit

DDU entrance examination 2020 for both UG and PG programmes was held from October 13 to October 23, 2020. Cut off marks for admission will be released soon by the university.