Classes for students of 9 to 12 begin today on DD Bihar

Doordarshan (DD) Bihar will be broadcasting virtual teaching classes for the students of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from today amid schools closing across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will be broadcasted daily from 10 am to 12 pm.

India’s public broadcaster, DD Bihar, in collaboration with Bihar Education Project (BEP) has decided to broadcast virtual classes for students to address students' learning losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students will also be encouraged and informed about COVID-19 safety protocols and how to and fit amid the crisis at homes.

Classes for students of 9 and 10 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am. Classes for students of 11 and 12 will be held from 11 am to 12 pm. The period of each subject will be 16 to 17 minutes.

The digital syllabus has been designed with the technical support of UNICEF.

The initiative of the Bihar government is aimed at providing digital tutorial benefits to more than 38 lakh students enrolled in over 8,000 schools across the state.