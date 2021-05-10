  • Home
  • Education
  • DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For Students Of 9 To 12 From Today

DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For Students Of 9 To 12 From Today

DD Bihar will be broadcasting virtual teaching classes for the students of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from today amid schools closing across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 10, 2021 8:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department To Sponsor Students For Skill Training
Global Teacher Prize Winner Ranjitsinh Disale Joins New Student Prize Panel
DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For 9 To 12 Students From May 10
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission Process For Its Schools Begins
Karnataka Announces Summer Vacation For All Schools Till June 14: Report
"Will Discuss And Decide": UP Board Official On Holding Class 10, 12 Board Exams
DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For Students Of 9 To 12 From Today
Classes for students of 9 to 12 begin today on DD Bihar
New Delhi:

Doordarshan (DD) Bihar will be broadcasting virtual teaching classes for the students of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from today amid schools closing across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will be broadcasted daily from 10 am to 12 pm.

India’s public broadcaster, DD Bihar, in collaboration with Bihar Education Project (BEP) has decided to broadcast virtual classes for students to address students' learning losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students will also be encouraged and informed about COVID-19 safety protocols and how to and fit amid the crisis at homes.

Classes for students of 9 and 10 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am. Classes for students of 11 and 12 will be held from 11 am to 12 pm. The period of each subject will be 16 to 17 minutes.

The digital syllabus has been designed with the technical support of UNICEF.

The initiative of the Bihar government is aimed at providing digital tutorial benefits to more than 38 lakh students enrolled in over 8,000 schools across the state.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBBS Final-Year Students Being Deployed For COVID-19 Duty In Jammu And Kashmir
MBBS Final-Year Students Being Deployed For COVID-19 Duty In Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department To Sponsor Students For Skill Training
Jammu And Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department To Sponsor Students For Skill Training
IISER Bhopal To Close Online Internship Application Tomorrow
IISER Bhopal To Close Online Internship Application Tomorrow
NIPER Extends Last Date To Submit JEE Application Form Till May 15
NIPER Extends Last Date To Submit JEE Application Form Till May 15
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Final Year MD, MS Exams Postponed
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Final Year MD, MS Exams Postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................