Delhi Commission For Protection Of Child Rights, Ashoka University Start ‘Child Rights Fellowship'

Through this collaboration, the commission said, it aims to provide an opportunity for young professionals to create real, sustainable change on the ground. The applications for the first cohort of the fellowship are now open and interested candidates can apply on or before January 4.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 19, 2020 8:40 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in collaboration with Ashoka University has started a ‘Child Rights Fellowship' to engage young professionals and strengthen the implementation of the rights of the children, officials said on Saturday. The focus of the fellowship will be on curbing child abuse, early childhood care, development and education, they said.

According to an official statement, the fellows will get an opportunity to work on the field in an assigned district for a year while receiving training, mentorship and support for professional development from government officers and a programme team at Child Rights Fellowship (CRF).

They will also be working closely with DCPCR and other government departments within the district administration for better implementation of programme policies while ensuring accountability and efficiency in the domain of child rights within the state, the child rights body said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, the commission said, it aims to provide an opportunity for five young professionals to create real, sustainable change on the ground. The applications for the first cohort of the fellowship are now open and interested candidates can apply on or before January 4, it said.

