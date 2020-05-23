  • Home
  • Education
  • DCECE 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 9, Exam Date To Be Notified

DCECE 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 9, Exam Date To Be Notified

The last dates for registration, application submission, fee payment, online editing, admit card release and the exam date of DCECE 2020 have been revised.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 23, 2020 11:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board To Release GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket 10 Days Before Exam
Kerala Opens War Room To Conduct SSLC, Class 12 Pending Exams
GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 Result Tomorrow: Minister
Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result Anytime Soon: What’s Next?
DCECE 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 9, Exam Date To Be Notified
DCECE 2020 exam
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date to submit the application form for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2020 till June 9.

The board has revised the dates for registration, application submission, fee payment, online editing, admit card release and the date of DCECE 2020, in view of COVID-19 crisis and lockdown in the country.

Previously, the last date to submit the application was May 24.

After the submission of the online application form, the candidates can make the payment of fee through challan during banking hours till June 10. They can pay through net banking, credit card or debit card till 11:59 pm on June 11, 2020.

The online editing or correction facility will be available between June 12 to 15. The candidates can edit the application form online and make corrections, if required, between June 12 to 15 till 11:59 pm.

The board will notify the DCECE 2020 exam date and the admit card release date later.

Any information on updates in exam dates, issue of admit card and exam-related processes will be released on the official website and prominent newspapers in the state.

DCECE 2020 is an offline examination held in pen-paper mode. It will be conducted for admission in various engineering diplomas in the polytechnics across Bihar.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination COVID -19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Haryana Government Schools To Open For Administrative Work
Haryana Government Schools To Open For Administrative Work
Gujarat Board To Release GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket 10 Days Before Exam
Gujarat Board To Release GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket 10 Days Before Exam
Lockdown 4: Rajasthan Govt To Open English-medium Government Schools In 76 Blocks
Lockdown 4: Rajasthan Govt To Open English-medium Government Schools In 76 Blocks
Lockdown 4:Meghalaya Govt Mulling Over Internet Issues, Teacher’s Training And Digital Divide Between Student
Lockdown 4:Meghalaya Govt Mulling Over Internet Issues, Teacher’s Training And Digital Divide Between Student
COVID-19: Sikkim To Reopen Schools And Colleges On June 15, Nursery To Class 8 To Remain Suspended
COVID-19: Sikkim To Reopen Schools And Colleges On June 15, Nursery To Class 8 To Remain Suspended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................