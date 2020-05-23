DCECE 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 9, Exam Date To Be Notified

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose DCECE 2020 exam

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date to submit the application form for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2020 till June 9.

The board has revised the dates for registration, application submission, fee payment, online editing, admit card release and the date of DCECE 2020, in view of COVID-19 crisis and lockdown in the country.

Previously, the last date to submit the application was May 24.

After the submission of the online application form, the candidates can make the payment of fee through challan during banking hours till June 10. They can pay through net banking, credit card or debit card till 11:59 pm on June 11, 2020.

The online editing or correction facility will be available between June 12 to 15. The candidates can edit the application form online and make corrections, if required, between June 12 to 15 till 11:59 pm.

The board will notify the DCECE 2020 exam date and the admit card release date later.

Any information on updates in exam dates, issue of admit card and exam-related processes will be released on the official website and prominent newspapers in the state.

DCECE 2020 is an offline examination held in pen-paper mode. It will be conducted for admission in various engineering diplomas in the polytechnics across Bihar.