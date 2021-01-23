Dayalbagh Educational Institute Hosts Convocation Ceremony

Dayalbagh Educational Institute hosted its convocation ceremony on January 22 in both online and offline mode. Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare attended the event along with the Institute’s director Prof Prem Kumar Kalra. The Minister urged the students to be ‘job givers’ and not just ‘job takers’. The convocation ceremony was live streamed on the University’s official YouTube channel. The video could only be accessed by the registered students. The students were allowed to attend the event only after carrying a negative COVID-19 report. The PhD students and medal bearers were invited to the physical event.

Mr Khare addressed the students as he said, “India’s journey from being a third world, fledgling democracy to this position of power and eminence is the result of the toil and dedicated contribution of every section of society. The role of the educated people in any sector has been especially significant because they have guided and led this change in various capacities. Today you are joining this rank of educated intellectuals, the young enlightened Indians who will lead the world”.

He noted the multidisciplinary courses introduced by the Dayalbagh Educational Institute including Quantum Computing, Textile Designing and music, He lauded the University’s Vision 2031 which has been formed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). He expressed confidence in the students that will take forward government initiatives including Skill India, Start Up India, Make In India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

He also encouraged the University students to spread education among the less privileged students.