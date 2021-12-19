Day 1 Of Snap 2021 Concludes Today, Next Exam On January 8; Important Details

SNAP 2021 first test concluded today

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) conducted the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP Test) 2021 today, December 19 from 2 pm to 3 pm. SNAP 2021 will be conducted on January 8 (10 am to 11 am) and January 16 (10 am to 11 am), 2022 as well. SNAM 2021 admit cards for the upcoming exams will be released on December 24 and January 3 after 3 pm respectively. SIU will release the SNAP 2021 result on February 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the result on the official website-- snaptest.org.

SIU will prepare the merit list of 100 marks which will be based on SNAP test which will be of 50 marks and GE-PIWAT which will be 50 marks. After qualifying SNAP, candidates will be shortlisted for further Symbiosis admission process which will include group exercise of 10 marks, personal interaction (PI) of 30 marks, and a writing ability test (WAT) of 10 marks. The GE-PIWAT will be administered by the respective Institutes, candidates can check the official website to get updates.

“The further admission process is conducted separately for each programme by each Institute. The cut-off for shortlisting is also calculated separately for each programme. Based on her/his overall SNAP percentile, a particular candidate may get shortlisted for more than one programme. In such a scenario the candidate is expected to participate in the GE-PIWAT for each programme separately,” mentioned SIU in a statement.

Category-wise cut off for Merit List and Wait List will be displayed on the website of the respective Institutes. Wait list will be released on the basis of vacant seats available.