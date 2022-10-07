DAVV Indore Admission Through CUET 2022 Begins For UG Courses; Apply Till October 14

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can apply for the UG programmes of DAVV Indore till October 14.

DAVV Indore UG Admission 2022: The Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya (DAVV) Indore is currently accepting applications for admission to its undergraduate and integrated postgraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session. Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 are eligible to register online for admission through the official website – dauniv.ac.in. The last date to apply for the DAVV Indore UG admissions 2022 is October 14.

DAVV Indore UG Admission 2022 Direct Link

The university will conduct the DAVV counselling round for UG admissions from October 17 to October 21. The counselling process will be held in offline mode at the university auditorium. It is necessary for candidates to bring all the necessary documents in the counselling process for verification. Candidates after the completion of document verification need to submit the admission fee to lock their seats.

DAVV UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply