Daulat Ram College Under DU Gives Week's Time To Outstation Students To Return To Delhi

Delhi University's Daulat Ram College has decided to give a week's time to the outstation students for returning to the national capital and keep the online classes suspended during the time.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 17, 2022 10:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

DRC provides a week's time to the outstation students for returning to Delhi
New Delhi:

Delhi University's Daulat Ram College has decided to give a week's time to the outstation students for returning to the national capital and keep the online classes suspended during the time. The college said the decision was taken in view of a large number of representations it received from the students.

Several students have flagged concerns regarding travelling back to Delhi and difficulty in finding accommodation. "In view of a large number of representations from students through various channels to the college and the teachers, the competent authority has decided to give a week's relocation time to the outstation DRC students.

Consequently, all the students are to report for the classes by February 23. Online teaching will remain suspended from February 17 to 22, so that students can come to Delhi and make their arrangements for stay," an order issued by the college read. The college also released the schedule for compensation for these classes.

For the first-year students, the classes will be compensated from March 11 to March 15. For the second-year and third-year students, the classes will be compensated from March 14 to March 19. The college also notified that all students need to be vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend offline classes.

It announced that the arrangement for the second dose of vaccination will be made in the college as well as in the university, in accordance with a DU notification.

"All students need to be vaccinated with at least one dose to attend offline classes in the college. For those who have received only one dose, arrangement for second vaccination dose will be made in the college/university in WUS as per DU notification," the order read.

It said the above guidelines are strictly for the students of Daulat Ram College. Motilal Nehru College will be holding online classes for the first-year students only for this semester, while the classes will be in the offline mode for the second-year and third-year students. Rajdhani College, which had earlier decided to hold online classes for the first-year students, has reversed its decision and said it will only have offline classes.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi
