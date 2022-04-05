Daughters Of Families Earning Up To 1.8 Lakh To Get Free Education: Haryana Chief Minister

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gives daughters of families earning up to 1.8 lakh will get free education

Daughters of families earning up to 1.8 lakh will get free education till postgraduation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced. He said, that the government is continuously taking better initiatives for the education of daughters and hence, this initiative is taken.

Taking to social media handle CMO Haryana tweeted, “Will give free education till post-graduation to daughters of families having income up to 1 lakh 80 thousand: Chief Minister @mlkhattar”

1 लाख 80 हजार तक की आय वाले परिवारों की बेटियों को देंगे स्नातकोत्तर तक नि:शुल्क शिक्षा: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) April 5, 2022

Besides that, there have been colleges established in every 20-kilometre area, so that the girls do not have to go far for their education. In places where same facility is not available, free bus passes till 150 kilometres have been provided to the girls.

While inaugurating the newly constructed auditorium in GVM Girls College, Sonipat, on Monday, Manohar Lal encouraged the girl students and talked about the recent educational developments in Haryana. He announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to support the amount to be spent on the auditorium. On this occasion, MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik also announced a donation of 11 lakhs for the GVM organization.