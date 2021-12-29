Dates, Information Regarding JEE Main Attempts; Students Ask NTA, Education Minister For Updates

Updates on JEE Main 2022 dates awaited, students ask NTA, Education Minister

With no official update as to when the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2022 will be conducted and the number of attempts to be provided, worried engineering aspirants across the country have taken to Twitter to ask about the JEE Main 2022 date. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE Main is yet to announce the dates as to when JEE Main 2022 will be held. For JEE Main 2021, dates were announced by the then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in December.

As soon as the NTA announces JEE Main dates and open the registration portal, students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A concerned student through a tweet requested NTA and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to update on JEE Main 2022 dates and number of attempts.

@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp Lakhs of IIT JEE aspirants are waiting anxiously . Dates & Information regarding attempts #JEE2022 #JEEmain2022 must be announced at the earliest. Exam cycle needs to be regulated from this year. Be sensitive — Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit0777) December 25, 2021

I don't think 4 attempts are of any use. Questions become so random that it becomes very difficult to score, rather 2 attempts, one in March and another in May last will be more benificial. I have experienced it last year. — Manik Mehta (@ManikMehta2727) December 27, 2021

While a student saying the 75 per cent eligibility criteria removed added: “75% criteria in 12th board must be removed in the #JEE2022 exam as students faced much severe COVID 19 issue in 2021 as compared to 2020. DG NTA must clear the air of this matter soon.”

😡75% criteria in 12th board must be removed in the #JEE2022 exam as students faced much severe COVID 19 issue in 2021 as compared to 2020. @DG_NTA must clear the air of this matter soon. @dpradhanbjp #Trending #JEEMain2022 #JEEmains2022 — Vineet khatri (@vinnyiitr) December 24, 2021