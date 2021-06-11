  • Home
Data On Out-Of-School Children To Be Compiled Through Online Module: Education Minister

The online module will compile the data of out-of-school children identified by each state and Union Territory and map it with Special Training Centres (STCs) on the PRABANDH Portal of Samagra Shiksha.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 1:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Department of School Education and Literacy has developed an online module to compile out-of school chldren’s data. The online module will compile the data of out-of-school children identified by each state and Union Territory and map it with Special Training Centres (STCs) on the PRABANDH Portal of Samagra Shiksha.

This compilation will ensure bringing back out of school children to the schools which are also mandated by the Right to Education Act and emphasised by the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Announcing this the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said: “Taking care of the every student of India is our Government’s top priority. Accordingly, the Department of School Education and Literacy developed an online module for compiling out-of-school children's data identified by each State/UT and map with Special Training Centres on the PRABANDH portal.”

The child wise information of the identified out of school children and STCs will be required to be uploaded at block level under the supervision of Block Resource Coordinator of the concerned Block Resource Centre (BRC), an official statement issued in this regard said. For monitoring of the progress of mainstreaming, the quarterly progress report is also to be uploaded on the portal. A password-protected provision is created at the PRABANDH Portal for the District Magistrate or his signatory for every district to view, validate and monitor the information about out of school children, it added.

Reiterating the components of Samagra Shiksha, and the need to develop the online module, the official statement said: “In order to facilitate age-appropriate admission of out of school children in the age group of 6-14 years, in regular schools, financial provisions are made in the scheme for arranging Special Training to bridge their learning gaps and mainstreaming them in schools.”

“For out of school children in 16-18 years of age group and belonging to Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDG), financial assistance has been made available for the first time from the year 2021-22, to continue their education through Open/Distance Learning mode,” it added.

School dropout Education Ministry
