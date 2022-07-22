  • Home
  • Education
  • Data Of Students Going Abroad To Pursue MBBS Not Maintained Centrally: Government

Data Of Students Going Abroad To Pursue MBBS Not Maintained Centrally: Government

The data of students going abroad to pursue MBBS is not maintained centrally, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 6:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Governor Seeks Report On Non-Disbursal Of Scholarships To Scheduled Caste Students
India, UK Governments Sign Agreement For Student Mobility, Academic Collaboration
IIT Mandi Business Incubator To Host Annual Start-Up Event; Application For Competition Underway
Australian Education Minister Assures Indian Students Of Streamlining Visa Process
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Process For 16th Batch Of PG Programme In Management For Executives
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines For Candidates
Data Of Students Going Abroad To Pursue MBBS Not Maintained Centrally: Government
Data of students going abroad for MBBS not maintained centrally
New Delhi:

The data of students going abroad to pursue MBBS is not maintained centrally, the government informed Parliament on Friday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said a student who has acquired foreign medical qualification from a medical institute abroad is required to qualify in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) before applying for registration to practise medicine in India.

She said clause 8(iv) of the Medical Institution Regulation, 2002 says any Indian citizen or overseas citizen of India intending to obtain primary medical qualification from a medical institution outside India on or after May 2018 shall have to mandatorily qualify in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the MBBS course.

"The result of the NEET shall deem to be treated as the eligibility certificate for such persons and no separate permission is required from the NMC (National Medical Commission). Therefore, data of students going abroad to pursue MBBS is not maintained centrally," the minister said.

She was responding to a question on whether the Centre has the data of the medical students studying abroad and whether there is any eligibility test for the medical students who have studied abroad to practise in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tops Institution-Wise
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tops Institution-Wise
No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel
No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel
NMC Has Not Approved Transfer Of Returning Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes: Government
NMC Has Not Approved Transfer Of Returning Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes: Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................