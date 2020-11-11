  • Home
DASA 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared At Dasanit.org

DASA 2020 Counselling Round 2: The Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) round 2 seat allotment list at dasanit.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2020 6:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, has declared the DASA 2020 UG round two seat allotment results. The Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) 2020 second round of seat allotment results have been published on the official website of DASA -- dasanit.org. To access the DASA round two seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the DASA website with their DASA usernames and passwords. The candidates who are shortlisted in phase two of DASA seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission online and pay the requisite fee.

DASA 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

The administering body, NIT karnataka, has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the SAT scores. The final admission will be done on the basis of merit list and choices by candidates in the counselling process. Shortlisted students will be able to take admission to undergraduate courses in the DASA participating institutes including National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and other premier technical Institutions in India can check the DASA phase two seat allotment result.

To Check DASA Seat Allotment Round 2 Result

  • Visit DASA website -- upsee.nic.in or click on the direct link above

  • On the Home Page, click ‘Allotment Result - Round 2’

  • On the next window, insert user names and passwords on the designated spaces

  • Click and access the DASA Round 2 of seat allotment result

Direct Admission for Students Abroad (DASA)
