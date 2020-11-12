Dare To Dream 2.0: DRDO Contest Registration Open; Apply By November 15

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had launched a contest ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ on the death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, July 27. The last date to register is November 15, 2020. The scheme has been launched for emerging technologies to promote the individuals and startups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country.

“To unearth disruptive ideas and concepts in emerging technologies identified by DRDO for enhancing defence capabilities,” read a statement on the official website.

The winners of ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ will be decided after due evaluation by an expert committee. Cash reward up to Rs 10 lakh for startup and Rs five lakh to individual category will be given to the winners.

The contest is open to Individual and Startup. In case, a team of individuals want to participate, the team leader may register in the individual category and submit the application. A candidate can submit up to five entries, either against one problem or more than one problem.

Candidates have to ensure that the entry is complete in all respect. Entries will be evaluated by two levels of expert committees and the committee may contact the applicant on need basis.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates participating in the ‘Individuals’ category should be Citizen of India above 18 years of age. Start-ups must be controlled by Indians and recognised by DPIIT (formerly known as DIPP).

Selection Process:

The entries received will be judged by a two-stage process: