  • Home
  • Education
  • IISc Bengaluru, Danfoss Ink Pact To Promote Natural Refrigerants

IISc Bengaluru, Danfoss Ink Pact To Promote Natural Refrigerants

The IISc and Danfoss Industries collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 7:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DRDO, Indian Institute Of Science (IISc) To Establish Centre Of Excellence
Centre For Networking Intelligence At IISc Gets New Networking Lab
IISc Researchers Working On COVID-19 Detection Using Raman Spectroscopy, Artificial Intelligence
IISc Bangalore Scientists Develop Efficient, Inexpensive Way To Measure Evaporation
IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes
JAM 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Apply By November 10
IISc Bengaluru, Danfoss Ink Pact To Promote Natural Refrigerants
IISc Bengaluru, Danfoss Ink Pact To Promote Natural Refrigerants
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Bengaluru:

Danfoss Industries said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here to promote the use of natural refrigerants. The collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants, a company statement said.

Refrigerants lie at the core of the cold chain and refrigeration industry, but traditional refrigerants such as Hydrochlorofluorocarbons and Chlorofluorocarbons are known to contribute to global warming, and the depletion of the ozone layer which protects the earth from harmful UV light.

In recent times, there has been an increase in the use of natural refrigerants like ammonia and CO2-based refrigerants, R744 (CO2) and R290 (Propane).

"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU [agreement] between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", the statement said.

"This collaboration with IISc endeavours to enhance Research and Development and skill development in the use of natural refrigerants in lieu of HCFCs and HFCs", President, Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd., India Region, Ravichandran Purushothaman said.

The agreement aims to provide training in best practices at various levels, including for teachers, students, field and maintenance engineers, technicians and practicing engineers, it was stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IISc Bengaluru IISC study
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
NEET 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
JEE Main 2021: Study Strategy For The Final Week
JEE Main 2021: Study Strategy For The Final Week
Cow Science Exam: UGC Asks Universities To Encourage Students To Participate
Cow Science Exam: UGC Asks Universities To Encourage Students To Participate
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: Deleted Portion For Board Exam 2021
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: Deleted Portion For Board Exam 2021
UP Chief Minister Launches
UP Chief Minister Launches "Path Pradarshak" Free Coaching Facility For Competitive Exam Aspirants
.......................... Advertisement ..........................