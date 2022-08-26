DACE 2022: Allahabad University Dr Ambedkar Centre Of Excellence CET On August 28; Admit Card Details Here

DACE 2022 CET on August 28

The University of Allahabad will conduct the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 on Sunday, August 28. The DACE 2022 offline CET will be held for admission in the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence Allahabad University. The DACE 2022 CET is scheduled to be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, while the reporting time is 9:30 am to 10:30 am. As many as 521 candidates will appear for the DACE 2022 CET on August 24.

The DACE CET 2022 will be an OMR-based examination with 100 questions. All the questions will be compulsory. Each correct answer will carry one mark with no negative marking for wrong answers.

The Allahabad University DACE 2022 CET admit card is available on the university website -- allduniv.ac.in or directly from dace2022.cbtexam.in.

Students will be allowed to leave the examination hall during the exam period and keeping mobile phones or any communication device, or any written and printed material in the exam hall will be treated as use of unfair means, a Allahabad University statement said.

The DACE CET 2022 candidates will have to submit their test booklets and OMR answer sheet to the invigilator.