  • Home
  • Education
  • DACE 2022: Allahabad University Dr Ambedkar Centre Of Excellence CET On August 28; Admit Card Details Here

DACE 2022: Allahabad University Dr Ambedkar Centre Of Excellence CET On August 28; Admit Card Details Here

Allahabad University DACE 2022: The DACE CET 2022 will be an OMR-based examination with 100 questions. All the questions will be compulsory. Each correct answer will carry one mark with no negative marking for wrong answers.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 7:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Allahabad Extends PGAT 2022 Application Deadline
University Of Allahabad Reschedules BA, BSc Part 3 Exam Dates; Revised Dates Here
University Of Allahabad Admission 2022: Application For PG, Research, Other Courses Start
International Women’s Day 2022: Allahabad University To Organise Poster, Essay, Quiz Competition
No Academic Fee, Concessions In Hostel Fee For Students Who Lost Both Parents To Covid: Allahabad University
University Of Allahabad To Discontinue Online Classes, Resume Physical Classes For UG, PG Students
DACE 2022: Allahabad University Dr Ambedkar Centre Of Excellence CET On August 28; Admit Card Details Here
DACE 2022 CET on August 28
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad will conduct the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 on Sunday, August 28. The DACE 2022 offline CET will be held for admission in the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence Allahabad University. The DACE 2022 CET is scheduled to be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, while the reporting time is 9:30 am to 10:30 am. As many as 521 candidates will appear for the DACE 2022 CET on August 24.

The DACE CET 2022 will be an OMR-based examination with 100 questions. All the questions will be compulsory. Each correct answer will carry one mark with no negative marking for wrong answers.

The Allahabad University DACE 2022 CET admit card is available on the university website -- allduniv.ac.in or directly from dace2022.cbtexam.in.

Students will be allowed to leave the examination hall during the exam period and keeping mobile phones or any communication device, or any written and printed material in the exam hall will be treated as use of unfair means, a Allahabad University statement said.

The DACE CET 2022 candidates will have to submit their test booklets and OMR answer sheet to the invigilator.

Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EdCET Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card
TS EdCET Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card
HCL TechBee Programme: An Initiative To Enhance Skills In Class 12 Pass Students
HCL TechBee Programme: An Initiative To Enhance Skills In Class 12 Pass Students
JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips To Score High
JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips To Score High
NEET UG 2022: Know Qualifying Criteria, Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges
NEET UG 2022: Know Qualifying Criteria, Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges
Madhya Pradesh Government Suspends Recognition Of 93 Nursing Colleges After High Court Rebuke
Madhya Pradesh Government Suspends Recognition Of 93 Nursing Colleges After High Court Rebuke
.......................... Advertisement ..........................