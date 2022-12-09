Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Chennai, Other Districts Of Tamil Nadu

  • Home
As per reports, schools will be closed in 23 districts of the state

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 10:26 am IST

Schools will be closed in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Cyclone Mandous: In view of heavy rains and poor weather conditions due to Cyclone Mandous, the schools will remain closed in Chennai, other districts of Tamil Nadu. As per reports, 23 districts have announced holiday for schools and colleges, the schools will be closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur. ALSO READ | CBSE Board Releases Guidelines On Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 For Students, Schools

As per the IMD prediction, due to the cyclone, heavy rainfall can be expected in Chennai, other parts of the state on December 9. The IMD issued a red alert for districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpatta and Villupuram. "Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places is likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpatta and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," it stated.

Chennai will witness very heavy rain along with districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai. Due to the cyclone, heavy rainfall can be expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Saturday, December 10.

Tamil Nadu School
