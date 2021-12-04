Cyclone Jawad: Odisha Orders Closure Of Schools In 19 Districts For Today

Image credit: PTI/ FILE The schools will be closed in 19 districts of Odisha

Cyclone Jawad: Due to the onslaught of cyclone Jawad in Odisha, the state government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts. As per the order from the School and Mass Education Department, all government, aided, and private schools affiliated with the department in 19 districts of Odisha will be closed for December 4 in view of cyclone 'Jawad'.

The 19 districts wherein the schools would be closed are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, and Mayurbhanj. According to the order, if there is any "exam schedule planned earlier", it "may be conducted with utmost care under supervision".

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in all the above districts under reference or in isolated places. The students should not come to school. However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of the District administration," the order read.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneshwar director HR Biswas on Friday informed that Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit the coastal region of Puri on Sunday, reported ANI.

While speaking to the media, Mr Biswas said, "The Cyclone Jawad was observed moving northwards in the past 1 hour and will continue the same for the next 12 hours. Weakening trend in the intensity of the cyclone and expected to hit the coastal regions of Puri tomorrow and will weaken gradually."