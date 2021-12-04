Cyclone Jawad: IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2021 Cancelled In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Image credit: shutterstock.com IIFT (MBA) exam is scheduled to be held on December 5

Cyclone Jawad: In view of the impending cyclonic storm Jawad, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam has been cancelled in the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The National Testing Agency will conduct the IIFT (MBA) exam on December 5. NTA in its notification mentioned that due to the cyclone, IIFT (MBA) exams will not be conducted in exam centres at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha- Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, West Bengal- Kolkata, Durgapur.

According to NTA, "In view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on 04.12.2021 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on 05.12.2021 at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date." The dates of the exam for the candidates who have their exams in these centres will be announced later.

However, candidates are advised to note that the above postponement is applicable only to the cities cited above and that the exam will be held at all other cities on 05.12.2021 (Sunday), as per schedule. For updates regarding exam, candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in, or can write to NTA at at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.