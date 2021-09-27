  • Home
  • Education
  • Cyclone Gulab: JNTU Hyderabad Postpones Exams Amid Heavy Rains Alert

Cyclone Gulab: JNTU Hyderabad Postpones Exams Amid Heavy Rains Alert

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held on Monday, September 27.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 3:01 pm IST

JNTU Hyderabad has postponed exams due to heavy rainfall
New Delhi:

In the wake of heavy rainfall and a flash flood risk (FFR) alert issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD) in Telangana, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held on Monday, September 27. However, the remaining exams the university said will be held as per schedule from September 28, The circular signed by the registrar of JNTUH M Manoor Hussain.

"Principals of all the constituent and affiliated colleges of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad offering Undergraduate and Post Courses are informed to note that in view of bad weather conditions and heavy rains and also considering the requests received from various rural college Principals, the B.Tech/B.Pharm./Pharm.D/Pharm.D(PB) Regular and Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on September 27 have been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced soon," the circular said.

The IMD, Hyderabad today issued FFR alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours.In the forecast, it said the watersheds in the districts of Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, Janagoan can expect flash floods as chances are moderate to high during the next 24 hours.

According to Met department, the cyclonic storm Gulab has now intensified into a deep depression and layover 18.4 degrees north latitude and 82.8 degrees east longitude around 110 km of Jagdalpur and 140 km of Kalingapatnam.

Owing to this, Telangana is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
