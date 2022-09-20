CUTN UG Admission 2022: Central University Of Tamil Nadu Begins Application; Registration Deadline, Key Points

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has started the application process for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The CUTN application process which started today, September 20, will continue till September 25, 2022. Only those candidates who register their names on the CUTN online admission portal will be considered for admission in 2022 to the Central University of Tamil Nadu, a university statement said. The cutncuet.samarth.edu.in website has made the application link active. The official website of the university is cutn.ac.in.

The university will admit students on the basis of CUET 2022 scores. The candidate, CUTN in a statement said, will not be considered for admission if there is any discrepancy in the submitted online application form and the CUET UG score card 2022. There is no fee required for registration to CUTN UG programmes.

Those candidates who do not upload the required certificate or document shall upload a handwritten undertaking on plain paper.

“All the candidates who appeared for CUET 2022 and wish to take admission to various programmes offered by the Central University of Tamil Nadu are required to login and register themselves on the online admission portal available on the website of Central University of Tamil Nadu for consideration of their names for admission using the link -- cutncuet.samarth.edu.in,” the university statement added.

