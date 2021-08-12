CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University Releases UG, PG Rank List

Image credit: Shutterstock CUSAT CAT Result 2021 declared

Cochin University of Science and Technology has announced the result of the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2021). The varsity has published the rank list for the Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All those who took the Common Admission Test can check their CAT result and rank card on the official website of Cochin University-- admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Recommended: Free Download CUSAT CAT previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

The scorecard has a mention of the candidate’s name, total marks obtained and all India rank.

CUSAT CAT Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Cochin University-- admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUSAT CAT Result link flashing on the screen.

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, feed in the login credentials and then click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4: Upon successful login, CUSAT CAT result will be displayed on your computer screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same.

Cochin University will now conduct the counselling process based on the CUSAT CAT ranks secured by the candidates. Those who have cleared the examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. Candidates will be required to choose their colleges during CUSAT CAT 2021 counselling.