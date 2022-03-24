CUSAT CAT 2022 Rescheduled For UG Programme, PG Admission Test From May 14

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUSAT CAT 2022 for PG programme will be held on May 14 and 15

CUSAT CAT 2022: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has rescheduled the dates for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2022. CUSAT CAT 2022 will be rescheduled based on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. "Computer Based Test for PG will be held on 14th and 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)," the notification mentioned.

The application process for CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA progarmme was earlier extended upto April 25, and April 30 with fine. Applicants can register online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.