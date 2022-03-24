  • Home
CUSAT CAT 2022 Rescheduled For UG Programme, PG Admission Test From May 14

CUSAT CAT 2022: "Computer Based Test for PG will be held on 14th and 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)," the notification mentioned

CUSAT CAT 2022: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has rescheduled the dates for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2022. CUSAT CAT 2022 will be rescheduled based on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. "Computer Based Test for PG will be held on 14th and 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)," the notification mentioned.

The application process for CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA progarmme was earlier extended upto April 25, and April 30 with fine. Applicants can register online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)

Delhi University Advises Students To Refrain From Adopting Unfair Means During Open Book Exam
Delhi University Executive Council To Meet Friday; Admissions Based On CUET On Agenda
Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
TANCET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
