CUSAT CAT 2022: Entrance Test In May; Registration Begins

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2022 on May 15, 16 and 17, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 5:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CUSAT CAT 2022 registration begins (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2022 on May 15, 16 and 17, 2022. Registrations for the test have started and the last date to apply is March 7 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, except for PhD, MTech and Diploma programmes. However, with late fees, candidates can apply up to March 14.

Recommended: Free Download  CUSAT CAT previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

For MTech, candidates can apply up to April 21, and up to April 30 by paying a fine.

Applications for all courses, except for PhD and Diploma can be submitted on the common admission portal, admissions.cusat.ac.in. For PhD and Diploma programmes, candidates need to apply through the respective departments.

“For admissions to Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT need not apply online through this portal. The application will be available from the Departments concerned,” an official statement on the admission portal said.

For MBA programmes, candidates need valid KMAT, CMAT, or CAT scores. The other criteria for MBA admissions include group discussion and interview.

“For M.Tech programmes, preference will be given to candidates with valid GATE score in the respective subject. In the absence of candidates with valid GATE score, candidates without GATE score will be admitted on the basis of their performance in Department Admission Test (DAT) to be conducted by the Departments concerned,” the university said.

CUSAT CAT 2022: Apply Here

Click here for more Education News
CUSAT CAT B.Tech Education News
