  CUSAT CAT 2022: Cochin University UG Rank List Out; Steps To Check Here

CUSAT CAT 2022: Cochin University UG Rank List Out; Steps To Check Here

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 rank list today, July 21.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 6:57 pm IST

CUSAT CAT 2022 Rank List
New Delhi:

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 rank list today, July 21. The candidates who took the CUSAT CAT examination for admission to various Undergraduate courses can check the rank list available on the official website -- admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates can check their name in the CUSAT rank list using registration number, name and roll number.

Latest: Try CUSAT CAT 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended: Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The CUSAT has released the CAT 2022 rank list for various undergraduate courses like - BTech, BVov, BLET, BBA LLB, BCom, LLB. Along with this, Cochin University has also released the rank list for postgraduate courses - Integrated MSc, MBA and MTech DAT. Candidates can check the CUSAT CAT 2022 rank list by following these steps.

CUSAT CAT 2022 Rank List: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the 'Rank List' tab
  3. A new page will open, select the desired course and click on the 'Vew Ranklist' tab
  4. Scroll down and check the rank list or enter your roll number in the search box
  5. Check the CUSAT 2022 rank list and save it for future reference

Direct Link - CUSAT CAT 2022 Rank List

Cochin University conducts CAT 2022 entrance examination to offer admission to candidates in professional and non-professional courses conducted by the university. The CAT paper pattern depends upon the type of course opted by a candidate.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
