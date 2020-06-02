CUSAT CAT 2020 Exams on July 27-28

The Cochin University of Science and Technology, or CUSAT, Kerala, has released the time table of CUSAT CAT 2020 exams. The common admission test, or CAT, will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2020 in different time slots for numerous subjects for undergraduate, postgraduate and Phd programmes. The admission tests are held for a duration of two or three hours depending upon the subjects. The CUSAT CAT 2020 exams will be held in online mode.

The registration for CUSAT 2020 started from January 8 to February 10, 2020.

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.

CUSAT CAT 2020 Admit Card, Exam Centres

The CUSAT has also started the facility to change the CUSAT CAT 2020 exam centres for the undergraduate and postgraduate students. Candidates who have already registered for CUSAT CAT can login with their user ids and passwords to change their previously selected exam centres.

The university has not yet mentioned when the CUSAT CAT 2020 admit cards will be released. Candidates can download the admit cards from the university website once they are released. The admit cards will not be sent by post, therefore the candidates have to keep themselves updated with CUSAT CAT 2020 information from the university website.

Candidates can check the official website of the university to avail the previous years’ question papers for the common admission tests and get accustomed to the CUSAT CAT exam pattern.