Schools, colleges, universities across the nation will remain closed and Board exams 2021 stay postponed until further notice

As the nation deals with the second wave of COVID-19, many states have imposed lockdown and issued new guidelines to minimise the risk of spread of the infection. Schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres that have resumed physical (offline) classes at the beginning of this year, have gone back to online teaching mode. Under the new guidelines issued at the state level, all educational institutions will remain shut until further notice and the pending board exams 2021 will stay postponed. States including Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have closed down schools and colleges.

Delhi has extended the lockdown for the second time, while Karnataka, a day after reporting the biggest rise of over 34,000 new cases in 24 hours, has announced a two-week lockdown. Only a limited number of activities are allowed, irrespective of the zone.

Punjab has announced a night curfew - from 6 pm to 5 am during week days - and a weekend lockdown - from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am - to combat the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra too is expected to extend the existing restrictions by 15 days, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Board Exam 2021 Postponed

The board exams which were scheduled to be held in April-May, an announcement was made regarding the postponement and cancellation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and various state boards. Many states have cancelled Class 10 board exams and postponed for the students in Class 12, in line with CBSE’s decision. The students of Class 10 will be promoted based on the ‘internal assessment’ or ‘objective criteria’ which will be devised by the concerned authorities to promote the students in a fair and unbiased manner.

One of the biggest anticipations is around CBSE Class 12 board exams. The Board will take a decision on the conduct of the examination after reviewing the situation on June 1, however, several leaders including Manish Sisodia have requested its cancellation.

CISCE, which conducts the ISC and ICSE board exams, has also cancelled Class 10 exams and said that the Class 12 exams stand postponed for now. A decision will be made based on the assessment of the COVID situation in the country, it said.

Not only the board exams have been postponed, but the national-level engineering entrance examination and postgraduate medical entrance examination—-JEE Main and NEET PG 2021 have also been postponed to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

Universities Shut, Semester Exams Postponed

Various universities have postponed their semester and internal examinations scheduled in April and May. Most of the higher education institutions have not given the deferred dates for their examinations and have advised the students to check the official websites.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the postponement of registration of the winter semester and issued a circular to students on COVID-appropriate behaviour amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital and the university. While advising students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, the circular also said that if any person is found violating these measures, they will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other legal provisions.

Delhi University (DU) has also issued an advisory for its hostel residents which include avoiding closed spaces, eating a balanced diet, and watching out for symptoms of COVID-19. The advisory also asked the residents who develop these symptoms to self-isolate and quarantine themselves pending the results of the tests. If found positive, an isolation period of 14 days is mandatory.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) announced summer vacations from May 1 to 30 but said that online teaching and open book exams will continue. "During this period, the teachers and students will not be present on the campus, but to save the academic year ongoing online teaching and open book exam will continue at a slow pace in an extended period during vacations," it said. The online open book examination will commence on June 1.