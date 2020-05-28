  • Home
  • Education
  • Culture Ministry Offers Digital Classes On Traditional Art Forms

Culture Ministry Offers Digital Classes On Traditional Art Forms

Kathak, Kutiyattam, theatre, puppetry and many other traditional art forms are now being taught online by experts in a unique initiative by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 28, 2020 6:14 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

IIT Alumni Council’s Mega Lab In Mumbai: 1 Crore COVID-19 Tests Per Month
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results’ Date Announced. Check Here
UGC Task Force To Decide On Precautions During Final Year Exams: Education Minister
Tripura: All India Institute Of Speech And Hearing North East Regional Centre To Be Set Up
Punjab Government Increases MBBS Fee In Government And Private Colleges
Delhi University UG Admission 2020: Tentative Registration Dates From June 8, Last Date To Apply Is June 30
Culture Ministry Offers Digital Classes On Traditional Art Forms
Kathak, Kutiyattam, theatre, puppetry and many other traditional art forms are now being taught online by experts.
New Delhi:

Kathak, Kutiyattam, theatre, puppetry and many other traditional art forms are now being taught online by experts in a unique initiative by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture, which has started digital classes for students, "Deeksha", and a series of webinars by imminent artistes titled "Antarang".

Deeksha will bring to the viewers the traditional teachings of eminent gurus of performing arts in in the country, who would be sharing with them the practical application of the traditional teachings live. The classes are taking place five days a week from May 15 onwards and each day has two sessions on Zoom or Facebook Live. The classes will be addressed by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees and the gurus of kendras and training projects.

Another new initiative, "Antarang", will be presented in the form of a series of webinars featuring eminent artistes, who would be talking about their creative life journey, major achievements and contribution to the form in which they specialise, along with their vision for the future of their area or subject of specialisation. This is being presented through Facebook Live every Tuesday at 5 pm since May 25. It includes presentations on classical dance by Swapna Sundar, theatre by Prasanna, puppetry by Sudip Gupta and classical music by Ronu Majumdar, among others.

Click here for more Education News
Ministry of Culture
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Alumni Council’s Mega Lab In Mumbai: 1 Crore COVID-19 Tests Per Month
IIT Alumni Council’s Mega Lab In Mumbai: 1 Crore COVID-19 Tests Per Month
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results’ Date Announced. Check Here
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results’ Date Announced. Check Here
UGC Task Force To Decide On Precautions During Final Year Exams: Education Minister
UGC Task Force To Decide On Precautions During Final Year Exams: Education Minister
COVID-19: IIT Delhi Projects On Tests Receive Financial Support From Microsoft
COVID-19: IIT Delhi Projects On Tests Receive Financial Support From Microsoft
Tripura: All India Institute Of Speech And Hearing North East Regional Centre To Be Set Up
Tripura: All India Institute Of Speech And Hearing North East Regional Centre To Be Set Up
.......................... Advertisement ..........................