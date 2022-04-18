“CUET Will End Difficulties Of Writing Multiple Entrance Tests For College Admission”, Says UGC Chairman

  • Home
On the decision to introduce CUET, UGC Chairman said, "Instead of writing entrance tests conducted by 14 central universities...students can now write one single entrance test."

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 2:09 pm IST
The common entrance test for undergraduate admissions was proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will end the difficulties of writing multiple entrance tests for admission into undergraduate programmes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told NDTV on Sunday, April 17. On the decision to introduce CUET, UGC Chairman said, "Instead of writing entrance tests conducted by 14 central universities...students can now write one single entrance test."

"Use of the entrance test particularly for the admissions in the UG programmes has become a global phenomenon...the concept is not entirely new. Since 2010, 14 central universities are conducting a common entrance test, and many central universities such as JNU, Hyderabad Central University, and BHU are conducting their own online MCQ- based entrance tests," Mr Kumar told NDTV.

The UGC Chairman further said that a common entrance test for undergraduate admissions was proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

"In National Education Policy, it is advocated that we should remove the multiplicity of entrance tests and have one single test so that students do not have to go through the difficulties of writing multiple entrance tests," he informed.

The registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses in 45 central universities commenced on April 6, 2022, and will be concluded on April 30, 2022.

According to NTA, CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to any central university across the country. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode. The exam will have four parts-- Section IA (13 languages), Section IB (19 languages), Section II (27 domain-specific subjects) and Section III (general test). Section II offers 27 subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects, while Section III involves a general test.

