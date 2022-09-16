  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG Result 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Congratulates Successful Students

CUET UG Result 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Congratulates Successful Students

CUET UG Result 2022: "Congratulations to all the students who can now use these CUET scores for their admissions," tweeted UGC chairman

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 9:35 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CUET UG Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CUET Result Available At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; DU Admission Process, Cut-Offs
CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s Direct Link
CUET UG 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
NTA Announces CUET UG 2022 Results
CUET UG Result 2022 Delayed; NTA Officials Say Likely By 2 AM
CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Details On Merit List
CUET UG Result 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Congratulates Successful Students
CUET UG result declared
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency announced the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) result today, September 16. Hailing the NTA team for the release of CUET result at late night, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "Kudos to the NTA team which worked very hard until late night yesterday and released the CUET-UG results by 4.00 am." The chairman also congratulated the successful students, saying, "Congratulations to all the students who can now use these CUET scores for their admissions."

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test National Testing Agency (NTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CUET Result Available At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; DU Admission Process, Cut-Offs
Live | CUET UG Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CUET Result Available At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; DU Admission Process, Cut-Offs
CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s Direct Link
CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s Direct Link
CUET UG 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
CUET UG 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
NTA Announces CUET UG 2022 Results
NTA Announces CUET UG 2022 Results
CUET UG Result 2022 Delayed; NTA Officials Say Likely By 2 AM
CUET UG Result 2022 Delayed; NTA Officials Say Likely By 2 AM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................