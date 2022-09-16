CUET UG Result 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Congratulates Successful Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG result declared

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency announced the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) result today, September 16. Hailing the NTA team for the release of CUET result at late night, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "Kudos to the NTA team which worked very hard until late night yesterday and released the CUET-UG results by 4.00 am." The chairman also congratulated the successful students, saying, "Congratulations to all the students who can now use these CUET scores for their admissions."

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now