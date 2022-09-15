CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Universities In India

Image credit: File Photo Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency will announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today, September 15. The candidates who will qualify in CUET UG 2022 can take admission at 44 central universities and 36 other universities in the country. CUET Result 2022 Live

As per NIRF ranking 2022, the top universities to take admission on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores are- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University.

CUET UG Result 2022: List Of Top Ranked NIRF Universities

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University

University of Hyderabad

Aligarh Muslim University

University of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the top colleges to take admission on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores are- Miranda House, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi. Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.