CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Universities In India

CUET UG Result 2022: As per NIRF ranking 2022, the top universities to take admission on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores are- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 11:27 pm IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Image credit: File Photo

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency will announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today, September 15. The candidates who will qualify in CUET UG 2022 can take admission at 44 central universities and 36 other universities in the country.

As per NIRF ranking 2022, the top universities to take admission on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores are- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University.

CUET UG Result 2022: List Of Top Ranked NIRF Universities

  • Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  • Banaras Hindu University
  • University of Hyderabad
  • Aligarh Muslim University
  • University of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the top colleges to take admission on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores are- Miranda House, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi. Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.

Common University Entrance Test
