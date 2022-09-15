CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges In India

Image credit: Miranda House official website Miranda House, Delhi

CUET UG Result 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) result will be announced shortly. The candidates who will qualify in CUET UG will opt for admissions in top colleges in India. The CUET UG 2022 scores will be accepted at 44 central universities and 36 other universities in the country. CUET Result 2022 Live

As per NIRF ranking 2022, Miranda House is the top college in India followed by Hindu College and Presidency College, Chennai. Meanwhile, the Presidency College, Chennai will follow its own admission process, however, colleges under Delhi University will admit on the basis of CUET UG 2022 scores.

CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges To Take Admission

Miranda House, Delhi Hindu College, Delhi Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi Kirori Mal College, Delhi St. Stephens's College, Delhi Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi. Hans Raj College, Delhi Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi Lady Irwin College, Delhi.

Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses. A total of 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam which was concluded on August 30.