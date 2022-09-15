CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM; Check FAQs, Other Details

Candidates can check and download the CUET UG scorecard 2022 through the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 result today, September 15, 2022. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, candidates can check and download the CUET UG scorecard 2022 through the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The result of the CUET UG examination will be available at 10 pm today.

To download the CUET 2022 results candidates need to visit the official website and then click on the relevant result link. On the window that appears candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth, The CUET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

CUET UG Result 2022: Frequently Asked Questions And Answers

Question: When the CUET UG 2022 result will be announced?

Answer: As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET UG 2022 result will be announced at 10 pm today, September 15, 2022.

Question: What is the helpline number for CUET UG 2022 result?

Answer: For any queries related to the CUET UG 2022 result candidates can contact the below-mentioned numbers-

011-40759000

011-69227700

Question: What is the admission process to central universities after the CUET 2022 result is declared?

Answer: After the CUET UG result is announced, universities will likely start the counselling process, Universities including the University of Delhi and Dr BR Ambedkar University has already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.

Question: What is the marking scheme for CUET UG 2022?

Answer: The marking scheme for CUET UG 2022 is as follows-

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

Question: Who is eligible for the CUET exam?

Answer: Candidates who have passed Class 12 from central and state boards can appear for the CUET UG 2022 exam.

Question: How To Download CUET UG 2022 Result?

Answer: To download CUET UG 2022 results candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link,

Step 3: On the next window, insert credentials including CUET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The CUET 2022 result will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit and download CUET UG result 2022.

Question: Which universities come under CUET UG 2022?

Answer: All the central universities will accept the CUET UG 2022 marks. The central universities include Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Kerala, and Tezpur University.