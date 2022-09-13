CUET UG 2022 Result Live: Updates On NTA Scorecard, Official Website Link, Key Points
CUET Result 2022: The cuet.samarth.ac.in website will host the CUET UG result. Keep following this blog for latest updates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result by September 15, 2022. The NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. Around 14.9 lakh candidates. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
NTA has already issued the CUET UG answer key on September 8. Candidates could also send feedback and raise objections against the answer key of CUET UG till September 10. Along with the CUET UG 2022 result, NTA will also issue the CUET final answer key UG and individual scorecards. NTA does not have any role in preparation of Merit List, a statement on the CUET official notification said.
How to Download CUET Result 2022 Scorecard
- Visit CUET official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
- On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link
- On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth
- Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result
Live updates
Cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 Marking Scheme
- Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: (+5)
- An incorrect answer will be given: (-1)
- Unanswered/marked for review will be given: (0)
- If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
- If all options are found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
- If none of the options is found correct or a question is wrong or a question is dropped, then candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be awarded (+5)
CUET UG Result 2022 Official Website
The official website to check CUET result 2022 UG is cuet.samarth.ac.in.
NTA CUET UG Result Date When
The CUET 2022 UG result date is by September 15.
NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022