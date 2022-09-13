CUET 2022 result soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; live updates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result by September 15, 2022. The NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. Around 14.9 lakh candidates. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, aspirants can check it on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA has already issued the CUET UG answer key on September 8. Candidates could also send feedback and raise objections against the answer key of CUET UG till September 10. Along with the CUET UG 2022 result, NTA will also issue the CUET final answer key UG and individual scorecards. NTA does not have any role in preparation of Merit List, a statement on the CUET official notification said.

How to Download CUET Result 2022 Scorecard