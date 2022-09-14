CUET UG Result 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Percentile Marks

CUET UG Result 2022 Normalisation Method

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 result soon. Once the CUET UG result is declared, aspirants can check and download the scorecard on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG result 2022 of a candidate will have percentiles and normalised marks. The Central Universities (CUs) will use the normalized marks given in the CUET UG scorecard for preparing the ranking list for admissions. CUET UG Result 2022 Live Updates

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

NTA has conducted the CUET examination was held over a period of six weeks and in six phases between July 15 and August 30, 2022. The entrance exam was conducted on different days and in multiple sessions. To eliminate the variations in marks while preparing the CUET rank list, NTA will use equipercentile method for normalisation.

Also Read|| NTA Reopens CUET UG 2022 Application Form Correction Window

CUET UG Result 2022: Normalisation Method

The CUET UG 2022 normalisation method or equipercentile method will include the percentile for each candidate which is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. NTA will adopt this method for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated and converted into normalised marks. For sessions with smaller number of candidates, these are clubbed with bigger sessions.

"These normalized marks of the candidates, obtained using equipercentile method, in different sessions in a given subject can be used in the same way we use the raw marks of a conventional single session examination," NTA said in a statement.

How CUET UG 2022 Normalised Marks Will Be Calculated

The CUET UG normalised marks for the corresponding percentile of each candidate will be calculated using the following process

For calculating the normalized marks across different sessions in a given subject, first NTA will find the percentile of each group of these students for each shift using the raw marks they have scored.

The CUET UG percentile marks will be arranged in descending order by noting the raw marks of the students in each shift.

To calculate the missing marks of each candidate in each shift, NTA will use the interpolation method. Interpolation is a mathematical way of estimating missing marks of the students who are absent in one shift because they have already taken the test in the other shift.

Through the Interpolation method, each percentile score of the candidates will be sorted in descending order and will include marks for both shifts, raw marks and interpolated marks.

NTA will finally calculate the average of the actual raw marks in one shift and the marks obtained using interpolation in the other shift.



