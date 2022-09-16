CUET UG Result 2022: Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Check Admission Process Details

Image credit: File Photo DU admission portal will be opened till October 3

CUET UG Result 2022: As the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) result has been announced, the participating institutes will soon start the admission process. The CUET UG 2022 qualified candidates can take admission at 44 central universities and 36 other universities in the country.

Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the admission process to their undergraduate courses. The other universities will announce the schedule for admission to various undergraduate programmes.

The Delhi University has launched the admission portal for the undergraduate (UG) programmes. The university is offering admission over 70,000 seats in 79 UG programmes through its 67 affiliated colleges. The CSAS 2022 admission process will be held in six phases.

The candidates can apply on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in till October 3. The CSAS application fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates is Rs 250, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. There will be an additional fee of Rs 100 for applying to ECA/Sports supernumerary quota.

CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Universities

Jawaharlal Nehru University Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Banaras Hindu University University of Hyderabad Aligarh Muslim University University of Delhi.

CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi

Hindu College, Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

Kirori Mal College, Delhi

St. Stephens's College, Delhi

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Hans Raj College, Delhi

Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi

Lady Irwin College, Delhi.

The universities is likely to commence the new UG academic session by October end or early November.