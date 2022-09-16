CUET UG Result 2022 Delayed; NTA Officials Say Likely By 2 AM

CUET UG result 2022 likely by 2 am

The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG will take more time and are likely to be announced by 2 am Friday, according to NTA officials. Earlier during the day, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said the results will be declared by 10 pm on Thursday. CUET UG Result 2022 Live Updates

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

"It is a huge database given the large number of papers and subject combinations. The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects. The results should be up by around 2 am," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said late Thursday night. The debut edition of CUET UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

Also Read|| CUET UG Result 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges In India

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test. From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues during the exam.

Also Read|| CUET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How Candidates Will Be Marked, Admission Process For Central Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage". With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh applicants.