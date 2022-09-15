CUET UG Result 2022 At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET UG 2022 scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency will announce the result for the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) at 10 PM today. The candidates can download CUET UG 2022 scorecard on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in using application number, date of birth. CUET Result 2022 Live

A total of 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam which was concluded on August 30.

CUET UG Result 2022: Direct Link

CUET UG 2022 result will be available on the websites- cuet.nta.nic.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Cuet.samarth.ac.in

Visit CUET official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result Download CUET UG scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The CUET UG results for each session would be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentile scores of the total raw scores. According to NTA, candidates will be awarded 5 marks for correct answers and 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answers.

The qualified candidates can take admission in central universities. Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.