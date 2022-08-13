CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed For 11,000 Candidates To Accommodate Choice City For Exam Centre

CUET phase 4 postponed to August 30

The CUET UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phases has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said Saturday. The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17 to 20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres. Mr Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".

