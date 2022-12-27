CUET UG, PG 2023 Notification Soon; Key Points On Exam Pattern

CUET 2023 notification, dates to be out soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 notification for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. NTA holds CUET for admissions in central universities and other participating universities for various UG and PG courses. As per the official reports, the CUET UG 2023 has been scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 31 and CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held in the first-second week of June 2023.

The CUET exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode in two shifts on different days. The examination will be held in 13 languages namely- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG Exam Pattern

In 2022, CUET question paper was divided into three sections- Section 1(A and B), Section 2 and Section 3. Section 1 (A) was a language paper conducted in 13 Languages. Students were asked to select any one of these 13 languages and 40 questions out of 50 in each language including reading comprehension were asked to be attempted. Section 1(B) consisted of 19 Languages and candidates were asked to choose any one of these languages to attempt the paper. The question type of this section was similar to section 1(A).

Section 2 in CUET UG 2022 question paper was based on 27 domain specific subjects and candidates were asked to choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. This section was based on NCERT Class 12 syllabus and consisted of MCQ based questions.

The third section of the question paper was a General test that consisted questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability and others. Candidates were asked to answer 60 MCQs out of a total of 75 MCQs.

CUET PG Exam Pattern

The CUET PG 2022 question paper was conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers. Further the Shiksha Shastri and the Shiksha Acharya subject, entire 100 questions of the question paper was in Sanskrit language. The PG question paper consisted of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections - Part A and Part B. There were 25 MCQs in part A while part B of the question paper was included 75 objective-type questions.

While the part A of CUET PG question paper comprised of questions from General Knowledge/Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability, Analytical Skills and Logical Reasoning, the part B of the question paper was based on domain specific subjects.